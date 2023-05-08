Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,702,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.68% of Alliant Energy worth $94,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 35.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,202,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,717,000 after acquiring an additional 846,660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after acquiring an additional 754,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 198.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 536,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

LNT stock opened at $55.11 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

