Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Buys $8,783,444.54 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $106.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $123.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

