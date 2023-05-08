Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,987 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Ameren worth $93,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $90.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.