American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

American Electric Power has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. American Electric Power has a dividend payout ratio of 59.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Electric Power to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.32.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

