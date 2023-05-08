AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $75,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,279,000 after purchasing an additional 159,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $167.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

