Amprius Technologies (AMPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. On average, analysts expect Amprius Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $8.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $26.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMPX. B. Riley cut their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Rating)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.