Analysts Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Price Target at GBX 238.56

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 238.56 ($2.98).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($2.97) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, March 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 200 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.62 ($12,202.17). Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BARC opened at GBX 153.24 ($1.91) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.32, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.29. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 198.86 ($2.48).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is 2,258.06%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

