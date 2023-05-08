Analysts Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT at $15.12

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce

In other BigCommerce news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,880.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,756,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 588,335 shares of company stock worth $5,870,282 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BigCommerce by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BigCommerce by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock has a market cap of $539.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.89% and a negative return on equity of 125.87%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.