Analysts Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price at $68.47

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $77.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.70.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

