Analysts Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT at $39.38

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Huber Research cut Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Criteo Stock Performance

CRTO opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. Criteo has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $152,621.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,149.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,426. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

