Analysts Set Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Target at $4.21

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.18 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $204.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

