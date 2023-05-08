Analysts Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target at $32.78

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,924,804.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $384,415.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,924,804.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,994 shares of company stock worth $7,424,825 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 157,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 48.8% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,706 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $39.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

