Analysts Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Target Price at $1.97

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.97.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $410.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. trivago has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. trivago had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in trivago by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in trivago in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

(Get Rating)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.