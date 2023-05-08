Analysts Set Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) PT at $66.75

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zur Rose Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Zur Rose Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Zur Rose Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. Zur Rose Group has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy and the wholesale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

