Analyzing Boxed (BOXDQ) and Its Peers

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 54 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Boxed to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boxed and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million 0.00 Boxed Competitors $15.75 billion -$177.92 million 5.20

Boxed’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed Competitors 189 1170 3508 49 2.70

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Boxed and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 50.77%. Given Boxed’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxed has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -15.51% -50.94% -10.77%

Risk and Volatility

Boxed has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s peers have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boxed peers beat Boxed on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

