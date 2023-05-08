Analyzing HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC) & International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Rating) and International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) has a beta of -0.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Business Machines has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and International Business Machines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUB Cyber Security (Israel) $32.52 million 0.42 -$13.23 million N/A N/A International Business Machines $60.53 billion 1.85 $1.64 billion $1.97 62.77

Institutional and Insider Ownership

International Business Machines has higher revenue and earnings than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

66.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of International Business Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of International Business Machines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and International Business Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUB Cyber Security (Israel) N/A N/A N/A International Business Machines 3.03% 39.86% 6.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and International Business Machines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUB Cyber Security (Israel) 0 0 0 0 N/A International Business Machines 1 5 2 0 2.13

International Business Machines has a consensus price target of $139.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.58%. Given International Business Machines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Business Machines is more favorable than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Summary

International Business Machines beats HUB Cyber Security (Israel) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure, and modernize their environments. The Consulting segment focuses on integrating skills on strategy, experience, technology and operations by domain and industry. The Infrastructure segment offers solutions for hybrid cloud, and is the foundation of the hybrid cloud stack. Infrastructure is optimized for infusing AI into mission-critical transactions and tightly integrated with IBM Software including Red Hat for accelerated hybrid cloud benefits. The Financing segment refers to the client and commercial financing, facilitating IBM clients’ acquisition of IT systems, software, and services. The company was founded by Charles Ranlett Flint and Thomas J. Watson Sr. on June 16, 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, NY.

