Analyzing INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for iRhythm Technologies and INVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 2 8 0 2.80 INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $154.40, indicating a potential upside of 23.73%. INVO Bioscience has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 703.21%. Given INVO Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

99.0% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -24.34% -42.35% -23.14% INVO Bioscience -1,325.18% -470.79% -183.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and INVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $410.92 million 9.25 -$116.15 million ($3.47) -35.96 INVO Bioscience $820,000.00 6.36 -$10.89 million ($0.90) -0.41

INVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies beats INVO Bioscience on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About INVO Bioscience

IINVO BioScience, Inc. is a fertility company. It focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

