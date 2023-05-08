Analyzing RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A LexinFintech 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RocketFuel Blockchain and LexinFintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

LexinFintech has a consensus target price of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 14.92%. Given LexinFintech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain -4,533.66% -322.79% -216.22% LexinFintech 8.23% 10.32% 3.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and LexinFintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain $30,000.00 151.34 -$4.66 million ($0.14) -1.00 LexinFintech $1.43 billion 0.32 $118.85 million $0.65 3.82

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than RocketFuel Blockchain. RocketFuel Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LexinFintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LexinFintech beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data. The company was founded on April 2, 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of matching consumers with credit needs to its financial institution partners through its proprietary platform and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

