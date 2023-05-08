Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at CIBC

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANDHF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

ANDHF opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

