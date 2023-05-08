Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Insider Michael N. Kennedy Sells 300,000 Shares

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

AM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

