Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,167.58.

ANFGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,390 ($17.37) to GBX 1,350 ($16.87) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,400 ($17.49) to GBX 1,450 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,700 ($21.24) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Antofagasta Stock Down 1.3 %

Antofagasta stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

