Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,096 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $3,946,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.9% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 77,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at $324,525.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $34,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIRC stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.13. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.