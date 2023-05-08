Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APLS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 255.36%. The business’s revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $653,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,006,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,006,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,811,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,820,304 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,419,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,995,000 after acquiring an additional 287,786 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after acquiring an additional 326,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

