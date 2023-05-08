Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on APLS. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.70.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 255.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,006,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,006,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at $71,811,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,820,304. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,571,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $64,648,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,030,000 after buying an additional 34,201 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $7,226,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,421,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,182,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.