Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $93.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $382,261,000. Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $285,180,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,591 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 89.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 244.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

