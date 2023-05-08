Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,101,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 73,017 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $102,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $803,590,000 after purchasing an additional 98,189 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241,729 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,706,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,191,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $327,816,000 after acquiring an additional 44,444 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $93.42 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.29.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.