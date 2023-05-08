Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Insider Nicolas Papadopoulo Sells 70,000 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nicolas Papadopoulo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ACGLN stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.