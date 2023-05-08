Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $75.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

