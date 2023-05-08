Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.94 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 38.49%. On average, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $19.41.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 274,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 389.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 232,282 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size products and chemical tankers. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.