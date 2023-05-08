argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $440.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARGX. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities lifted their target price on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on argenx in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of argenx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $454.24.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Price Performance

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $404.16 on Friday. argenx has a one year low of $267.35 and a one year high of $407.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The company had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 11.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 40,480.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 39,266 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 149.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.