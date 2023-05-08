Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.75.

Several brokerages have commented on ATZ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Aritzia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$59.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Aritzia Stock Performance

TSE:ATZ opened at C$36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.98. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$31.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

