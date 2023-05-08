Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 216 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Pool by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 587,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 553,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,942 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 444,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,509,000 after purchasing an additional 48,617 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Shares of POOL opened at $353.96 on Monday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

