Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 412 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $77,761,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after acquiring an additional 298,837 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $21,932,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,791,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on BURL. UBS Group lowered Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $281.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global raised Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.07.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $183.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.