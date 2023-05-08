Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY opened at $152.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.35. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.35 and its 200-day moving average is $171.27.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.40.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

