Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.92 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $57,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH opened at $93.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.11. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $112.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.