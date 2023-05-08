Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,958 shares of company stock worth $1,657,469. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $179.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.51 and its 200-day moving average is $178.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

