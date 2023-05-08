Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Director Sells $317,670.00 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $213.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $214.22.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

