Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Director Sells $258,858.00 in Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) Director James L. Tyree sold 43,143 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $258,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Assertio Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.11. Assertio had a net margin of 70.17% and a return on equity of 72.98%. The firm had revenue of $50.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Assertio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Assertio by 1,367.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 325,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 303,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Assertio by 571.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 79,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 67,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.