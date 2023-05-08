Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Director Sells $258,858.00 in Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) Director James L. Tyree sold 43,143 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $258,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Assertio Stock Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.11. Assertio had a net margin of 70.17% and a return on equity of 72.98%. The firm had revenue of $50.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Assertio by 1,367.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 325,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 303,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Assertio by 571.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 79,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 67,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
