Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of AIZ opened at $130.94 on Thursday. Assurant has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $190.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.64. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,701,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,455,000 after acquiring an additional 45,555 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,154,000 after acquiring an additional 306,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Assurant by 21.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,879,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

