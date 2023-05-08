Assured Guaranty (AGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 17.15%. On average, analysts expect Assured Guaranty to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 2.6 %

AGO opened at $52.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Assured Guaranty

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after acquiring an additional 410,594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,246,000 after acquiring an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,027,000 after acquiring an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,035,000 after purchasing an additional 108,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGO shares. StockNews.com cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

