Astronics (ATRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Astronics has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. On average, analysts expect Astronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics Price Performance

ATRO opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $489.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.56. Astronics has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 330,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 925,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.