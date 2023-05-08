Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after acquiring an additional 105,043 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.