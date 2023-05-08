Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.42. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.86%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Articles

