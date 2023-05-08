AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at CIBC

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $11.76 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

