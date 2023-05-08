Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,402,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,565 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $61,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 37.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.95.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.