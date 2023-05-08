Bank of America Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $25.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Mkm cut DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.06.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,748,520 shares of company stock worth $33,718,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

