Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $40.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on OZK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

