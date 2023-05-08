Barclays Raises Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $43.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. Open Text has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $897.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Open Text by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Open Text by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Open Text by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 215.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

