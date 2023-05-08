Barclays Trims GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Target Price to $98.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GDDY. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.10.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,007,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,952 shares of company stock worth $1,896,352 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

See Also

