Barrington Research Trims Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Target Price to $34.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 20.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,829,000 after buying an additional 3,290,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,767 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 27.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,000,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,841,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,365,000 after purchasing an additional 365,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,744 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.